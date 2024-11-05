Nimmala assures to complete all pending irrigation projects

Kurnool: Minister for Water Resources Development and district in-charge Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu stated that the NDA alliance government is working in the interest of onion farmers, after inspecting trading of onions at Kurnool Agriculture Market here on Monday. Industries, Commerce and Food Processing Minister TG Bharath accompanied the Minister.

He interacted with onionfarmers and enquired about their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Naidu said that compared to 52,000 tons of onions received in October last year, this year they got 2.5 lakh tons. Despite receiving huge stocks, the government is giving remunerative price to the farmers. He ordered the officials to take steps to upload offline in case of non-functioning of E-nam. A market is being developed in Kodumurto put a stop to middlemen, he added.

Spitting fire on the previous government, Minister Rama Naidu said horticulture, drip irrigation and other agriculture related sectors were totally neglected by former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who claims as the son of Rayalaseema.

He assured to complete all the pending irrigation projects in the district. Steps are being taken to enhance the capacity Hundri Neeva project, which is aboon to Rayalaseema region, and the works are likely to restart in November.

The Minister further said they will take steps to stop migrations besides starting of seasonal hostels after taking the issues to the notice of CM Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh. Free sand policy is being implemented in a transparent manner and if anyone is found illegally transporting sand, they will be stringently punished, he warned.

After inspecting the market, he held a meeting with the leaders of TDP, BSP and JSP. The Minister claimed that the alliance government will be in power for another 30 years and told the leaders to work unitedly.