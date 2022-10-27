Nirmala Sitharaman for Kakinada tomorrow

Kakinada: The officials of Kakinada district administration led by district in-charge Collector Ilakkiya along with Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the visit of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-K) on October 28. The Union Minister would inaugurate the temporary Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at JNTU-K on October 28.

District In-charge Collector Ilakkiya, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and other officials inspected the IIFT hall in the campus. Later, Ilakkiya held a meeting with JNTU-K officials and exhorted them to make the Finance Minister's visit a grand success. She wanted all the departments to coordinate and cooperate and make her trip a memorable event. According to route schedule, Nirmala Sitharaman will reach Kakinada at 9 am and will inaugurate the IIFT campus between 9.15 and 11 am. Later, she will move to Rajahmundry airport.