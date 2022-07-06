NITI Aayog praises Andhra Pradesh's YSR Sampoorna Poshana

NITI Aayog has lauded the AP government's 'YSR Sampoorna Poshana' initiative to overcome malnutrition among pregnant women, lactating women and children aged six to 36 months. NITI Aayog has released a report compiling the innovative methods of take home ration programs undertaken by states and Union Territories in meeting nutrition targets on time.



It has been stated that this report will help to strengthen the Take Home Ration (THR) system by making effective use of the National Nutrition Mission (Poshan Abhiyan) 2.0 launched by the Center with the aim of reducing malnutrition by two percent annually and getting inspiration from the examples and models of the states. In fact, take home ration products should be healthy and meet the nutritional needs of the beneficiaries.

In this context, the AP government has described the best method of providing baby formula, milk and eggs in the name of YSR Sampoorna Poshana. It said that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are allowing additional options for the beneficiaries in the THR menu. Andhra Pradesh government has provided technology to solve the problems faced in distribution which is a key point in THR.

Also, Niti Aayog stated that the smartphone-based software developed by the AP Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the name of YSR Sampoorna Poshana is useful in multiple ways. Moreover, Data entry, processing, validation etc. in YSR Sampurna Poshan has also been explained in the report.