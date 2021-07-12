No bauxite mining at Visakhapatnam agency, clarifies Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy clarified that bauxite mining is not taking place in the Visakhapatnam agency. He said the permission was granted to laterite on the orders of the High Court. He reminded that even during the reign of Chandrababu, leases were given for laterite. He said with the arrival of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, bauxite mining has been permanently abolished. He said an inquiry was underway into illegal mining during Chandrababu's reign.



The minister said that a fine of Rs 20 crore was imposed for illegally mining 2 lakh tonnes and criticised TDP for making false allegations against their government. He asked what would happen if TDP leaders go to the mining area and questioned are they experts in the field. He was incensed that the TDP was misleading the people.

Assistant Director of Vigilance Pratap Reddy clarified that bauxite mining in the Visakhapatnam agency was untrue. He told the media on Monday that the government had not issued a mining license to anyone. He explained that only laterite excavations were being carried out under the license granted by the court.

He said the licenses of those involved in illegal mining were revoked during the last government regime. It has been revealed that a special drive will be carried out in the Anakapalli area from tomorrow on illegal mining. He said fines of up to Rs 250 crore have been imposed on illegal mining in 3 districts combined. Pratap Reddy warned that criminal cases would be registered if illegal mining was committed.