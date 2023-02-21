No clues about my husband's whereabouts: Pattabhiram's wife

Vijayawada: TDP leader and spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram was missing from the police custody in Gannavaram after the TDP office was reportedly attacked by the YSRCP functionaries on Monday evening, alleged Chandana, wife of Pattabhiram.

She said car driver of Pattabhiram and other leaders were at the Gannavaram police station after the TDP office was ransacked. In a video released on Monday evening, Chandana expressed apprehensions about the safety of her husband.

She said she did not know to where the police had taken Pattabhiram and his mobile was also switched off. She said police took her husband into custody and wanted to know where they had taken him subsequently.

She said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the DGP will be held responsible if anything happened to Pattabhiram.

Kommareddy Pattabhiram had made some harsh comments against Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi and it sparked a big row between the TDP and the Vamsi. Vamsi strongly condemned the personal comments made by Kommareddy Pattabhiram.

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah urged DGP Rajendranath Reddy to send additional police forces to check the violence in Gannavaram. He said the situation there is out of control as the YSRCP 'goons' were ransacking the TDP office and houses of the cadres. He alleged that the police remained mute spectators as unruly elements go berserk. He urged the DGP to see that the situation is controlled and the attackers are brought to book.