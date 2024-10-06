‘No compromise on Srivari Prasadam’

Tirumala : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that there will be no compromise when it comes to the quality of Srivari Prasadam. Addressing the concerns raised by devotees about the prasadam quality in the past, he remarked that the then administration failed to take appropriate action. “Now, we have initiated complete revamp measures and will continue to take devotees’ opinions into consideration”, he stated. He also felt that some measures to minimise the VIP darshan should also be taken so that other devotees can have quicker and better darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Vakulamatha Central Kitchen in Tirumala on Saturday. It was built at a cost of Rs13.45 crore in 37,245 sq ft area and has all modern facilities for cooking, storing food grains, vegetables and milk.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM expressed his delight over the new facility and explained its capacity and capabilities. "The Vakulamatha Central Kitchen has the capacity to prepare annaprasadam for 1.25 lakh devotees daily. Together with Vengamamba and Akshaya kitchens, we can now cater to the needs of up to three lakh devotees", he said.

Highlighting the steps taken to ensure the high standards of Srivari Prasadam, Naidu mentioned, “We have modernised the kitchens to provide superior services to devotees visiting Tirumala for Srivari Darshan. There will be no compromise on the quality of Srivari Prasadam. We take utmost care from procuring raw materials to the distribution of the prasadam. The sacred Srivari Laddu, Jilebi, Mysore Pak and Vada are unique and no one else in the world has been able to replicate their quality. Laddu even holds a patent”.

The Chief Minister elaborated on various measures aimed at enhancing devotee satisfaction and preserving the sanctity of the hill shrine. “We have initiated a cleansing process within TTD, and in the coming days, we will continue to seek feedback from devotees. Currently, greenery in Tirumala stands at 72 per cent, and we aim to increase it to 90 per cent.

“We are taking steps to promote biodiversity and create a peaceful environment for devotees. Tirumala will always remain a divine place for devotees and we are committed to aligning all services with their sentiments and traditions,” he added.He assured devotees that comprehensive testing would be carried out for not just Laddu prasadam but also for annaprasadam and other offerings in the days to come. “Whether it’s the prasadam, annaprasadam, or other services, there will be regular checks. I always think of Lord Venkateswara when I wake up or face challenges. Those working on the hill or visiting the temple must maintain the highest standards of purity”, the Chief Minister stated.He reminisced about how the tradition of annadanam was initiated during NT Rama Rao’s tenure and had grown from serving just a few thousand people to catering to three lakh devotees today.