No western force can break India's cultural fabric: Pawan

Udupi: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday asserted that no western vested-interest group can destroy the cultural fabric that unites India beyond region and language. “They may try to brainwash Indians with European thought processes, but instead we will influence them. That is the power of Sanatana Dharma rooted in Vedic wisdom and the Bhagavad Gita,” he asserted while addressing devotees at the valedictory ceremony of the month-long Mega Geethothsava at Rajangana, Sri Krishna Math. The Deputy CM said he follows ‘Nishkama Karma' and draws strength from the spirit of the Gita.