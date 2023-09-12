Live
- New Zealand economy 'turning a corner' with real challenges ahead
- ‘Oka Chinna Family Story’: A perfect family entertainer
- Bengal school job case: ED tracks private school owned by Manik Bhattacharya
- India logs 40 new Covid cases
- ASUS launches new lineup of PCs starting Rs 37,990 in India
- Supreme Court grants interim protection to rtd Col booked by Manipur Police for book on Kuki rebellion
- High Court Advocate met with Chandrababu
- MP polls: BJP may finalise second list of candidates on Wednesday
- Police arrest TDP leaders for staging a protest
- MLA Sridhar Babu inspects dialysis center at Govt Hospital
Just In
Not afraid of criminal cases: Balakrishna
Hondupuram MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna came down heavily on the state government for foisting criminal cases against TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu who was sent to prison on false charges.
Mangalagiri: Hondupuram MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna came down heavily on the state government for foisting criminal cases against TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu who was sent to prison on false charges.
Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Tuesday, Balakrishna said that we will fight against injustice legally. “We are not afraid of criminal cases.”
He asserted that the TDP had been working for the welfare of people and would continue to do so.
He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was determined to send everyone to jail because so many months there.
The name of Chandrababu was not mentioned in the FIR.
Jagan Mohan Reddy who assumed power in the name of one chance is virtually breaking people’s back.
People would send Jagan Mohan Reddy to home in the next elections, he said.