  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Not afraid of criminal cases: Balakrishna

Not afraid of criminal cases: Balakrishna
x
Highlights

Hondupuram MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna came down heavily on the state government for foisting criminal cases against TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu who was sent to prison on false charges.

Mangalagiri: Hondupuram MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna came down heavily on the state government for foisting criminal cases against TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu who was sent to prison on false charges.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Tuesday, Balakrishna said that we will fight against injustice legally. “We are not afraid of criminal cases.”

He asserted that the TDP had been working for the welfare of people and would continue to do so.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was determined to send everyone to jail because so many months there.

The name of Chandrababu was not mentioned in the FIR.

Jagan Mohan Reddy who assumed power in the name of one chance is virtually breaking people’s back.

People would send Jagan Mohan Reddy to home in the next elections, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X