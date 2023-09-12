Not afraid of criminal cases: Balakrishna

Mangalagiri: Hondupuram MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna came down heavily on the state government for foisting criminal cases against TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu who was sent to prison on false charges.



Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Tuesday, Balakrishna said that we will fight against injustice legally. “We are not afraid of criminal cases.”

He asserted that the TDP had been working for the welfare of people and would continue to do so.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was determined to send everyone to jail because so many months there.

The name of Chandrababu was not mentioned in the FIR.

Jagan Mohan Reddy who assumed power in the name of one chance is virtually breaking people’s back.

People would send Jagan Mohan Reddy to home in the next elections, he said.