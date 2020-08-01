Now you need to just register in Spandana App to visit Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Principal secretary T Krishna Babu in a statement here on Saturday that in view of the unlock 3.0 guidelines given by MHA, the inter-State passenger movement is further liberalised. Now the people coming to Andhra Pradesh need to only register in Spandana website and auto-generated epass will be sent to their mobile and email.

They can carry the auto-generated epass along with valid id proof to get entry at the border check post. As the epass is auto generated there will not be any delay in getting the epass.

This system is to ensure recording of the people coming to AP such that local health staff can keep a watch on the health of the concerned.

The system will be made operational from August 2 i. e. Sunday onwards.