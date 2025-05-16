  • Menu
NRI devotee’s largesse

Sri Anand Mohan Bhagavatula, an NRI from Boston, USA, has donated over Rs.1.40cr to various trusts of TTD on Thursday.

He handed over the DDs to TTD Chairman B R Naidu at the Chairman Camp Office in Tirumala.

The donation amounts to Rs. 1,00,01,116 to SV Pranadana Trust and Rs. 10,01,116 to SV Gosamrakshana Trust, SV Vidyadana Trust, SV Veda Parikashana Trust and SV Sarvashreyas Trust each.

