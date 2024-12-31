NRI physician couple donates Rs.1 cr to cancer hospital

Secretariat (Velagapudi): NRIcouple Dr Surapaneni Vamsikrishna and his spouse Dr Pratibha handed over a cheque for Rs one crore to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat here as donation for the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital which would be constructed in Amaravati.

The NRI couple belonged to Attaluru village in Amaravati mandal of Palnadu district and settled in the USA.

The Chief Minister complimented the couple for extending donation for the cancer hospital. He called upon the NRIs to participate in the construction of people’s capital Ama-ravati.

The cheque would be handed over to Hindupuram MLA and chairman of the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Father of Dr Pratibha, Nutalapati Surendra Babu and other family members, MLA Bhasyam Praveen and former MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad were also present.