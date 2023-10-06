Live
Just In
Officials told to beautify Collectorate
Collector P Rajababu instructs officials to remove bushes and unnecessary plants at the Collectorate
Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector P Rajababu instructed the officials concerned to spruce up the Collectorate premises beautifully and directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for this accordingly.
He conducted a meeting with authorities over the beautification of the Collectorate and its premises at Machilipatnam on Thursday. He stressed the need of undertaking beautification works on the Collectorate premises.
He instructed the officials to remove bushes and unnecessary plants at the Collectorate. He also asked to fill the small pits with sand which caused the water to be stranded during the rains.
He asked to strengthen inner roads and to construct new roads for every office. He further directed to appoint a home at the Collectorate entrance gate for the security purpose. He instructed them to prepare a plan for constructing a conference hall.
He asked them to arrange tables and chairs for the convenience of the public who visit the Collectorate.
DRO P Venkata Ramana, DPO Nageswar Nayak, DWAMA PD GV Surya Narayana, MUDA VC Rajya Lakshmi, DTC Seethapathi Rao, Municipal Commissioner Chandrayya and others were present.