Officials told to closely monitor sand policy implementation

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar emphasised the importance of regular reviews to ensure progress in crucial areas, including pending grievances under PGPRS, free sand distribution policy, NPCI bank account mapping, household mapping with geo-tagging, MSME surveys, NREGA works and pothole-free roads.

He chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the district Collectorate on Monday, attended by municipal commissioners, MPDOs, tahsildars, secretariat staff and divisional officers. Joint Collector Shubham Bansal and Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya were also present.

The Collector directed officials to closely monitor the implementation of the new free sand policy to ensure strict adherence. While reviewing the NPCI bank account mapping and household mapping with geo-tagging, he noted that Yerpedu, Venkatagiri and KVB Puram mandals showed low progress in these activities. He praised Puttur municipality’s performance and instructed all municipalities to complete the task by November 30.

Dr Venkateswar urged ward and village secretariat staff to work in coordination to expedite the MSME survey. He noted a significant number of MSMEs in Tirupati urban and rural areas and called for the timely completion of the survey.

Under the Deepam-2 scheme, he stressed the need for meticulous execution at the field level. In reviewing NREGA works, the Collector urged officials to initiate any pending projects immediately and accelerate the construction of CC roads to meet deadlines. He also highlighted the ‘Pothole-Free Roads’ initiative, directing the R&B department to complete 66 works in the first phase swiftly. Similarly, municipalities were instructed to ensure quality in pothole repair works and complete them within the stipulated time frame. The Collector also issued strict warnings to private educational institutions, advising them against harassing students over tuition fees. He assured that any complaints in this regard would attract strict action, directing officials to monitor the situation closely.