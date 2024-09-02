  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Officials told to construct bridge at Uppalapadu

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar examining damaged crops at Uppalapadu village of Guntur district on Sunday
x

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar examining damaged crops at Uppalapadu village of Guntur district on Sunday

Highlights

The Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar directed the officials to construct a bridge at Uppalapadu village where three persons died as a car washed away.

Guntur: The Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar directed the officials to construct a bridge at Uppalapadu village where three persons died as a car washed away.

He said the VVIT management will donate Rs 50 lakh for the construction of the bridge. He directed the officials to construct a culvert on the high-level channel.

He examined the crop loss caused by floodwater at Uppalapadu village on Sunday and interacted with the farmers. The farmers informed that due to flood from high level channel, crops inundated in over 5,000 acres.

He instructed the executive engineer to prepare a DPR for the construction of the culvert. He assured that he will release necessary funds from the MP LADS for the construction of the culvert.

Later, he consoled the kin of the deceased of car incident at Uppalapadu on Saturday. They said the school management did not take any precautions to send the children home and at least they did not inform. He gave cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of two children.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X