Officials told to construct bridge at Uppalapadu

Guntur: The Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar directed the officials to construct a bridge at Uppalapadu village where three persons died as a car washed away.

He said the VVIT management will donate Rs 50 lakh for the construction of the bridge. He directed the officials to construct a culvert on the high-level channel.

He examined the crop loss caused by floodwater at Uppalapadu village on Sunday and interacted with the farmers. The farmers informed that due to flood from high level channel, crops inundated in over 5,000 acres.

He instructed the executive engineer to prepare a DPR for the construction of the culvert. He assured that he will release necessary funds from the MP LADS for the construction of the culvert.

Later, he consoled the kin of the deceased of car incident at Uppalapadu on Saturday. They said the school management did not take any precautions to send the children home and at least they did not inform. He gave cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of two children.