Officials told to make arrangements for success of Ugadi Mahotsavam

Srisailam(Nandyal district): ‘With the coordination of all departments, we successfully completed Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams. In the same spirit, we should organise Ugadi Mahotsavam on a grand manner,’ Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple EO D Peddiraju instructed the officials at a meeting here on Thursday.

The EO informed that Ugadi Mahotsavam will be organised from April 6 to 10. Expecting large influx of devotees from several places, he ordered the officials to make necessary arrangements so that none of the devotees face any problem. They were also told to complete all arrangements by Mary 29.

The EO instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements at Venkatapuram, Nagalooti, Damerlakunta, Pedda Cheruvu, Matam Bavi, Bheemuni Kolanu and Kailasa Dwaram as devotees would trek these places by foot to reach Srisailam temple.

The EO’s orders include provision of drinking water, setting up of pipe pandals, lightning facility, supply of water and mini meals to devotees waiting in queue lines, setting up of additional fans in queue lines complex and coolers wherever necessary, to keep adequate medicine stocks in hospital, arrangement of temporary medical camps, proper sanitation, setting up of temporary toilets in addition to the existing ones, to set up sign boards in Kannada language at all places so that that devotees from Karnataka can understand the rules.