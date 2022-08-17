  • Menu
One dead as lorry hit a car at Kadapa's Pabbapuram

Highlights

The wife of a Mepma PD died in a road accident at Pabbapuram, a suburb of Kadapa.

Going into the details, the family members of Kadapa Mepma PD were set off to in a car when a lorry hit them. She died of serious injuries in the car.

Three others were seriously injured who were taken to the hospital. Police have reached the spot and are investigating the case.

