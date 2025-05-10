ONGC conducts Civil Defence Mock Drill

Amalapuram: In response to escalating global tensions and the possibility of emergencies, the ONGC Rajahmundry Asset’s Tatipaka Refinery conducted a comprehensive Civil Defence Preparedness Mock Drill on Friday. The exercise, organised in coordination with local police, CISF/APSPF, Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), and Revenue Inspector, aimed at educating and preparing local stakeholders for potential emergencies such as air strikes or fire incidents.

The drill commenced with a detailed briefing session led by ONGC officials, who explained the ongoing situation and highlighted ONGC’s readiness to manage fire-related emergencies resulting from hostile activities. Following the briefing, an emergency alarm was triggered, simulating a crisis at the refinery.

As part of the mock drill, firefighting protocols were demonstrated, including the swift deployment of a fire tender. ONGC experts showcased the use of different types of fire extinguishers for various fire categories, educating the participants on the appropriate methods to contain and extinguish fires. An ambulance was also mobilised to exhibit emergency medical response capabilities.

ONGC officials commended the crucial role of CISF and APSPF personnel in ensuring round-the-clock security.

A short educational film from the Government of India was screened to make people aware of guidelines on protective measures during air raids. ONGC representatives urged the public to rely on verified sources of information and avoid being misled by fake messages circulating on social media.