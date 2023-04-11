Ongole: BJYM demands Job Calendar, filling up of vacant posts

Ongole (Prakasam district): The Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha Prakasam district unit staged a protest in front of the district Collectorate in Ongole on Monday, demanding Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfil his promise of announcing a job calendar every year to fill the vacancies in government departments, at least in the fourth year of his rule.

The BJYM leaders submitted a representation to DRO R Srilatha, explaining the woes of the unemployed and youth in the district, and requested her to forward their plea to the Chief Minister's office.

Speaking at the protest, BJYM district president K Vishnuvardhan Reddy criticised that the YSRCP government in the State has failed in keeping the promise of Jagan Mohan Reddy to the youth.

He said that as the government failed to release a job calendar every year for the last four years, it should release the regular recruitment notices for all vacancies immediately.

Stating that lakhs of unemployed youth are waiting for the job notifications for years, he warned that the BJYM will unite all candidates and build an agitation until the government releases the job calendar.

BJP district general secretary Rayapati Ajay Kumar said that the YSRCP announced there were 2,30,000 posts vacant in the government and promised to release a job calendar every year and Mega DSC to fill them. He said that the government has also neglected the act made by itself assuring 70 per cent of jobs in the companies to locals and hunting away the industries from the State.

He pointed out that unemployment rate has increased in the State from 3.5 to 13 during the YSRCP rule and warned that the youth are preparing to teach a lesson to the ruling party in the near future.

BJYM district in-charge and general secretary Grandhi Satyanarayana, Rajesh Varma, vice-president GV Reddy, secretary Nayak Mahesh, and others also participated in the programme.