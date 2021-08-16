Ongole DSP, RVEO selected for national-level medals

Ongole: Two police officers working in Prakasam district have been selected for the prestigious national level police medals for this year. The Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer in the Prakasam district, KSSV Subbareddy is selected for the Indian Police Medal while the Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad is selected for the Union Home Minister Medal.

The Home Ministry selected Prasad, for his successful investigation in the mother and child immolation case, in which no clue was available in the spot. Prasad said that he is happy for being selected for the prestigious award and added that he will rededicate himself to the department.