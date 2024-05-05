  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ongole: ‘Mana Ongole-Mana Vasanna’ event held

Ongole: ‘Mana Ongole-Mana Vasanna’ event held
x

YSRCP Ongole MLA candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy in election campaign at MV Palem and Pathapadu villages on Saturday

Highlights

The YSR Congress Party Ongole Assembly candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy participated in the Mana Ongole- Mana Vasanna campaign programme in Manduvavari Palem, Pathapadu villages in Ongole mandal on Saturday.

Ongole : The YSR Congress Party Ongole Assembly candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy participated in the Mana Ongole- Mana Vasanna campaign programme in Manduvavari Palem, Pathapadu villages in Ongole mandal on Saturday.

Srinivasa Reddy went door-to-door, spoke to public and inquired about the implementation of the welfare programmes in the villages.

Village and Ward Secretariat System and the volunteer system introduced in the state are like model concepts to other states. He said that Andhra Pradesh is the only state that is providing welfare programmes and government services at the doorstep to public.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has offered public-friendly governance in the last five years, and welfare and development, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X