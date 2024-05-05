Live
- Mangaluru faces dwindling supply of water, braces for water rationing
- Bookshelf
- CERT-In finds multiple bugs in Google Chrome, GitLab
- Identifying everyday noise hazards
- No one can grab someone's property unjustly in democracy, says Botsa Satyanarayana
- Large cap stocks impacted by FII selling
- Ruchir Sharma’s warning to West: Beware of bigger governments you wish for
- Study emphasizes importance of cardiorespiratory fitness in health checkups
- Warangal: Kazipet to get Rail Coach Factory soon says Cong MLA Naini Rajender Reddy
- Decoding food labels: How to make informed decisions
Just In
Ongole: ‘Mana Ongole-Mana Vasanna’ event held
The YSR Congress Party Ongole Assembly candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy participated in the Mana Ongole- Mana Vasanna campaign programme in Manduvavari Palem, Pathapadu villages in Ongole mandal on Saturday.
Ongole : The YSR Congress Party Ongole Assembly candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy participated in the Mana Ongole- Mana Vasanna campaign programme in Manduvavari Palem, Pathapadu villages in Ongole mandal on Saturday.
Srinivasa Reddy went door-to-door, spoke to public and inquired about the implementation of the welfare programmes in the villages.
Village and Ward Secretariat System and the volunteer system introduced in the state are like model concepts to other states. He said that Andhra Pradesh is the only state that is providing welfare programmes and government services at the doorstep to public.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has offered public-friendly governance in the last five years, and welfare and development, he said.