Ongole: ‘Mana Ongole-Mana Vasanna’ event held

Ongole : The YSR Congress Party Ongole Assembly candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy participated in the Mana Ongole- Mana Vasanna campaign programme in Manduvavari Palem, Pathapadu villages in Ongole mandal on Saturday.

Srinivasa Reddy went door-to-door, spoke to public and inquired about the implementation of the welfare programmes in the villages.

Village and Ward Secretariat System and the volunteer system introduced in the state are like model concepts to other states. He said that Andhra Pradesh is the only state that is providing welfare programmes and government services at the doorstep to public.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has offered public-friendly governance in the last five years, and welfare and development, he said.

