Ongole: MLA unveils bronze statue of Dr Sajja Chandramouli

Ongole: Chirala MLA Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy unveiled bronze statue of former MLA and MLC Dr Sajja Chandramouli at Gadiyaram Stambam centre in Chirala on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Balarama praised Dr Chandramouli as the man, who developed Chirala constituency and streamlined Kunderu drain and Romperu drain. He said Dr Chandramouli also worked for the welfare of Devanga community and was instrumental in resolving the issues of fellow weavers' community, Padmasalis.

The MLA said that he was happy for inaugurating the statue of Dr Sajja Chandramouli, who made an untiring fight to get solutions for the issues of the weavers.

Devanga Corporation chairman Beeraka Surendra, Chirala Municipal Chairman Janjanam Srinivasa Rao, vice-chairman Bonigala

Jaison Babu, councillors and other leaders participated in the programme.