Ongole: Sanitation workers demand for payment of pending wages

Ongole: Prakasam district unit members of the Andhra Pradesh Swacch Bharat Sanitation Workers Union along with the CITU workers staged a protest at the district collectorate here on Monday, demandingthat the government immediately pay the wage dues pending for a long time.

Union honorary president PV Seshaiah said that the governments are introducing various schemes but are negligent in paying the workers, even after months.

He said while the people are at home in the name of lockdown and Corona Curfew, the sanitation workers are on the roads cleaning roads and lifting garbage risking their lives. But the workers are yet to receive their salaries for 6 to 28 months at various places in the district.

He told the government that the praises in the name of Corona warriors are not helpful for the living of the workers and demanded to immediately release the wages to the workers, and fix a salary of Rs 10,000 per month from January, 2021 as per the GO No 2109.

He also demanded the government to provide ID cards, soaps, uniforms, gloves, oils, sanitisers, masks to protect themselves in hazardous working conditions.

The Gram Panchayati Employees and Workers Union district president K Srinivasa Rao, CITU leaders Kalam Subbarao, Ch Majumdar, Mallareddy, S Venkateswalu, Swacch Bharat Sanitation Workers Union leaders Israel, Arun and others also participated in the programme.