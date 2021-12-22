Ongole: SEB sleuths told to crackdown on liquor, ganja smugglers

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Mallika Garg ordered the Special Enforcement Bureau officials to strengthen the surveillance system in the district to check smuggling of liquor and illicit drugs.

The SP held a review meeting with the SEB officers at the district police office here on Tuesday and gave several instructions on the measures to be taken to curb smuggling activity in the district.

The SP enquired on the status of pending cases related to liquor, sand, ganja and banned tobacco products and ordered them to complete the investigation expeditiously and arrest the culprits.

The SP ordered the SEB staff to root out all conduits of smuggling of liquor, sand and prohibited drugs across the district, and carry out continuous raids to eradicate arrack brewing. They were told to strengthen the information system so that they could crackdown on illicit liquor trafficking, ID liquor manufacturing and drug trafficking. She told them to participate in the meeting with women police every Thursday at local police stations to give instructions and also to gather information on illegal activities.

Mallika Garg suggested the SEB officials to create extensive awareness on the strong legal action against illicit liquor manufacturers, sand smugglers, drug traffickers and consumers so that they could bring voluntary reformation in them. She ordered the SEB officials and local police officers to work in tandem to crackdown on smugglers by strengthening vigilance and communication system. The SP directed the SEB personnel not to be negligent in their duties, should be disciplined and work without any allegations of corruption. She warned of departmental action if anyone was found negligent and corruptive in their duties.

Guntur Rural SEB Joint Director Bindu Madhav, Special Enforcement Bureau Superintendent A Avulaiah, DSB DSP B Mariyadas, SEB officers Srinivasu, Y Sudhir Babu and other officers from various stations participated in the meeting.