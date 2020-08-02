Ongole: SIT to investigate sanitiser deaths in Kurichedu

Ongole: The Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal announced that they formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an in-depth investigation into deaths of people by drinking hand sanitiser in Kurichedu village of Darsi mandal.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the SP said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang expressed grief over the tragic incident and ordered for a comprehensive inquiry.

He announced that they had appointed Markapuram OSD K Chowdeswari to lead the SIT with Darsi DSP K Prakash Rao, Markapuram DSP G Nageswara Reddy, Darsi CI MD Moin, Podili CI V Sriram and Addanki CI I Anjaneya Reddy as the team members. The SP announced that the SIT will find out the details like the family background of those who died by drinking hand sanitiser, manufacturer of that sanitiser which was consumed by the victims, whether the sanitiser manufacturer has a valid license or permit, do they make sanitiser according to the laws, where does the spirit come from to manufacture the sanitiser, are there any toxins in the sanitiser and how much alcohol is consumed per day by alcohol addicted persons.

The SIT will also look into the probe details of any cases booked in the States like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other States where people have died due to consumption of a sanitisers and study various procedures being followed at de-addiction centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.