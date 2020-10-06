Ongole: Staff felicitates DPO Narayana Reddy for award

Ongole: The staff at the District Panchayat Office in the Collectorate congratulated the District Panchayat Officer GV Narayana Reddy for his selection as the best DPO in the district and felicitated him in his chamber on Monday.



The Swachha Andhra Corporation and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department took a special drive between June and August 2020, Manam- Mana Parisubhratha, in the selected 1320 villages in the 13 districts of the state. The local officials in the villages made the public representatives, politicians, and other influencers as part of the special sanitation program and tried to increase the hygiene and cleanliness in the neighbourhood. In the first phase of the Manam- Mana Parisubhrata program, the government made nearly 5.50 lakh households as partners and create awareness on the sanitation and neatness in the villages. As a result of the program, the number of seasonal disease cases dropped down effectively and proved that the programme was a grand success.

When compared with 2019, the typhoid cases in these 1320 villages were reduced from 2174 to 124 in June, from 2560 to 175 in July, and 4254 to 56 in August 2020, malaria cases were dropped from 286 to 247 in June, 488 to 299 in July, and 429 to 55 in August while the acute diarrheal cases were reduced from 36999 to 9897 in June, 38367 to 7826 in July, and 36319 to 2632 in August 2020. Inspired from the success of the first phase, the government started the second phase of the Manam- Mana Parisubhrata program as a fortnightly from October 2. The Swachha Andhra Corporation and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department also announced awards for the best performing officers including the DPOs, ZP CEOs, DPRC Coordinators and others.

The Prakasam DPO GV Narayana Reddy is among the 13 officers who are selected for the award for his commendable services during the MMPS-I and received an appreciation certificate and a cash award too. The office staff in the collectorate congratulated the DPO Narayana Reddy and felicitated him with a shawl and flower bouquet on Monday. The AO of the DPO office D Vijayalakshmi, Senior Assistant Siva Prasad, DPM T Naga Jyothi, junior assistants D Vijaya Bharathi, Ravi Kiran, Kishore, Pothuraju, and others also participated in the program.