Ongole: Transport workers meet to discuss issues facing industry from August 28

Ongole: The Prakasam district unit of All India Road Transport Workers Federation will be conducting a national level working committee meetings from August 28 to 30 at Vijayawada.

Addressing a press meet at the CITU office here on Friday, CITU district secretary Gantinapalli Srinivasulu, Ongole town auto union president Dasari Ramesh, secretary Tambi Srinivasulu said that the drivers of transport vehicles like lorry, jeep, car, auto, taxi, ambulance and others are plying the vehicles round the clock depending on the demand from the public, but none of them is having job security, minimum wages guarantee, ESI, PF etc.

Though event after 12 years when VV Giri National Labour Institute had suggested the need of a social act for the safety and security of workers, no one is implementing it. Due to the increase of the fuel charges, premiums and even toll charges, the transport industry is experiencing a downfall for few years.

They said that the national level working committee is going to discuss issues bothering the transport industry in the country and asked the fellow transport workers also to join them at the meetings in Vijayawada without fail and make the programme a grand success.