Only TDP can bring back the lost glory to State, says Naidu

Visakhapatnam : Soon, the State would witness a reverse treatment against the YSRCP, said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a massive gathering at a public meeting held at Chodavaram as a part of an extensive campaign that started from Anakapalli district on Wednesday, Naidu pointed out that the ruling party did injustice to all the sectors in the State and that's the reason the TDP shouldered the responsibility of waging a war against it.

"As long as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule continues, there will not be any new industry in the State or any employment opportunity to the youth," he said as a part of the campaign that highlighted the slogan 'Quit Jagan, save Andhra Pradesh.'

Speaking on the education system in the State, Naidu pointed out that teachers were deputed to render duty at liquor outlets and it's an indication that the education system has been ruined. Further, the TDP chief said none of the promises made to the teachers were fulfilled so far by the government. "Under the banner of Navaratnalu, one needs to think about what the government has actually done in the past three years. The target is the Opposition who question the government and Dalits. In YSRCP's rule, there is no value for life, no protection for the assets and no livelihood for the people," he lamented.

Roads, healthcare and infrastructure have taken a huge hit in the past three years, Naidu mentioned. "Only TDP could bring back the lost glory of the State," he said.

On liquor prohibition, Naidu added, a large part of the money obtained through the sale of the 'J' brands goes straight into the CM's account. "It is high time that people teach a lesson to the ruling party. On behalf of you (people), I will continue my fight," Naidu stated. Making it clear that he is fit both mentally and physically, Naidu said he was leading a healthy life. "Jagan need not worry about my health," he clarified.

Further, Naidu said, Anna Canteens would be launched across the State wherein the poor could get benefitted. Referring to the police, Naidu said they have to work abiding by the law and not by political pressure.