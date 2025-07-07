Over 560 dogs vaccinated on World Zoonoses Day

Vijayawada: Onthe occasion of World Zoonoses Day, a collaborative effort by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), the Animal Husbandry Department (NTR District), Jeevakarunya Organisation (Bhavanipuram), and the Sai Baba Satsang Seva Samithi saw free anti-rabies vaccinations administered to 563 pet dogs across the city on Sunday. The vaccination drive was formally inaugurated at the Kothapeta Nehru Bomma Centre in One Town and at the Jeevakarunya Organisation’s Iron Yard in Bhavanipuram. The inauguration was led by Dr Hanumantha Rao, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, NTR District, alongside 52nd and 53rd Division Corporators Ummadi Venkateswara Rao and Mahadevu Appaji.

Speaking at the event, Joint Director Dr Hanumantha Rao underscored the critical importance of controlling zoonotic diseases—illnesses that can be transmitted between animals and humans.

He highlighted common zoonotic concerns such as rabies and leptospirosis from dogs, tuberculosis and brucellosis from cattle, anthrax from goats and sheep, and bird flu from poultry, all of which pose serious public health risks.

Dr Gopal Naik, AMHO-3, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, urged citizens to remain vigilant and adopt preventive measures against the spread of dangerous diseases like rabies, anthrax, and brucellosis. He also noted the historical significance of July 6, 1885, when scientist Louis Pasteur successfully administered the first rabies vaccine to a nine-year-old boy. Dr Venkateswara Rao, Assistant Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, informed that the government is actively working to prevent the spread of life-threatening diseases, including anthrax. As part of this broader campaign, anti-rabies vaccines were specifically administered to pet dogs during Sunday’s drive.

Ummadi Venkateswara Rao (52nd Division Corporator) encouraged all city residents to take full advantage of such public health programs. The VMC also distributed informative leaflets explaining best practices for managing street dogs and emphasizing the importance of rabies prevention.

Among those present at the event were Dr Annapurna (AMHO-1), and veterinary doctors from Navodaya Vet Society including Dr Ganga Bhavani, Dr Ramachandra Reddy, Dr Sai Krishna, Dr Ravi Kanth, and Dr Sri Lakshmi.