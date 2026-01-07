Despite national recognition, no room for complacency on development: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that there was no room for complacency despite the state receiving national-level recognition in several sectors, and stressed the need for time-bound completion of all infrastructure and development projects.

Reviewing the progress of key projects at a high-level meeting held at the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Minister said that Tripura has been ranked first nationally in various sectors and has received awards for the effective implementation of developmental works.

He emphasised that clear targets must be fixed and all infrastructure projects completed within stipulated timeframes, without delays.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a self-reliant India, Saha said that infrastructure development plays a crucial role in achieving that goal, and all projects in the state must be implemented with clearly defined timelines.

The Chief Minister also called for greater involvement of expatriates in the state’s development process, stating that this would encourage investment, particularly in the industrial sector.

During the meeting, Saha reviewed the status of development projects undertaken by various departments and issued necessary directions to ensure their timely execution.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that the present BJP-led government has accorded top priority to infrastructure development and has significantly increased budgetary allocations to accelerate the state’s growth and build a “New Tripura”.

Highlighting the government’s financial commitment, Saha said the state budget has increased from around Rs 27,000 crore in the previous financial year (2024–25) to Rs 32,000 crore in the 2025–26 financial year, with a substantial portion earmarked for infrastructure development.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Finance Secretary Apurba Roy, PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte, Urban Development Secretary Abhishek Singh, Education Secretary Raval Hemendra Kumar, Rural Development Additional Secretary Kuntal Das, Director General of Police Anurag, Chief Minister’s Secretary Dr Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting and briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of projects under their respective departments.