Over 600 students fall sick in IIIT Nuzvid

Vijayawada : Over 600 students of the IIIT Nuzvid in Eluru district have been sick for the last three days though most of them are recovering gradually. The students are suffering from fever and body pains and some suffered vomiting.

Eluru district administration is conducting a probe into the reasons for the illness. More thatn10,000 students are studying in the IIIT Nuzvid. Among them, around 600 students have fallen ill, particularly suffering from fever and body pains. Only six students were taken to the hospitals. Government hospital doctors visited the IIIT Nuzvid and treated the students in the hostel rooms.

District medical and health officer (DMHO) Sarmishta visited the IIIT on Wednesday and spoke to the students and the staff. She inspected the kitchen, plates, utensils and the food materials.

Later, briefing the media, Dr Sarmishta said that the medical and health department has collected water samples. Food inspectors will visit the IIIT and collect food samples and conduct lab tests. It is suspected that food poisoning may the reason behind for stomach pain and vomiting, she said.

The DMHO said after collecting food samples the facts will be disclosed. She informed the media that a detailed report will be submitted to the Eluru district collector Vetri Selvi. She suggested that the IIIT management take care of the students. A team of local journalists visited the IIIT and spoke to the students. By Wednesday, less than 10 students were getting treatment in the boys’ hostel.

Human resources minister Nara Lokesh enquired about the illness of students in IIIT Nuzvid. He instructed the district officials to provide treatment to the students immediately and stated that negligence will not be tolerated. He said such incidents should be not repeated.



Minister for Information and public relations and housing Kolusu Parthasarathy instructed the Eluru district officials to conduct a detailed probe into the incident submit a report. Parthasarathy was elected from Nuzvid Assembly constituency.

The minister spoke to the IIIT officials and enquired as to why students had fallen sick. He instructed the officials to conduct medical tests and ensure that all students get treatment. As per the details given by the IIIT officials, 194 students fell sick on August 25, 193 students on 26 and 263 students on August 27.

The IIIT authorities said only six students were taken to the hospitals and most of the sick students were treated at the hostels.

