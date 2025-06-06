Own responsibility of protecting trees: Gottipati

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has emphasised that everyone bears the responsibility of planting and protecting trees.

He participated in the Vanamahotsavam programme organised by the state government for World Environment Day and planted saplings at Chandaluru in J Pangaluru mandal on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Ravi Kumar stated that environmental protection is everyone’s responsibility and called upon each individual to plant at least one tree as their contribution. He advised everyone to develop an attachment to plants and trees. He criticised the previous government, alleging that hundreds of trees were cut down during former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tours. He highlighted that the coalition government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu gives high priority to public health and forest conservation. He said the government’s commitment to environmental protection and called upon everyone to take inspiration from CM Chandrababu Naidu’s initiative of planting one crore trees as part of Vanamahotsavam, urging people to organise tree plantation programmes like festivals in every village.

Following the tree plantation programme, Minister Gottipati visited Janakavaram village in Panguluru mandal to console the family of a farmer who had recently passed away. He provided financial assistance to the farmer’s family members and assured that the coalition government would stand by the farmers in their times of need. Later, he visited the family of Venkata Rao, a TDP worker from Tammavaram village in Korisapadu mandal, who had recently died in an accident. Minister Gottipati consoled the bereaved family members and provided them with financial assistance. The Minister emphasised the importance of every Telugu Desam Party worker taking party membership to become eligible for insurance coverage benefits. He explained that this would ensure financial security for party workers and their families during difficult times.