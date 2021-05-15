Oxygen manufacturing units to come up in Kurnool

Kurnool : District in-charge collector S Rama Sunder Reddy said that oxygen has become a life saving drug to the corona infected patients.

The in-charge collector along with Joint Collector Srinivasulu and Nandyal Sub Collector Kalpana Kumari inspected Nandyal Government General Hospital's liquid oxygen plant on Saturday.

Later speaking to mediapersons, the in-charge collector said that several patients were losing lives due to non-availability of oxygen. "It has become a life saving drug to the corona infected patients.

We don't have oxygen manufacturing units. Presently we are importing oxygen from the adjacent districts like Bellary, in Karnataka and Chennai," said Rama Sunder Reddy.

But importing from the adjacent states is a difficult task so we are taking steps to set up oxygen manufacturing units in Kurnool. A plant at Kurnool and the other at Nandyal are being set up.

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy said that an additional plant will set up at CCC in Nandyal town. Plans are afoot to set up German sheds at Nandyal GGH also.