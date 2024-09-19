Padala Veerabhadra Rao passes away

Rajamahendravaram : The founder of the Alluri Sitarama Raju National Youth Association Padala Veerabhadra Rao passed away on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at Kakinada’s Govt General Hospital. He was 74. His mortal remains were brought to his residence in Rajahmundry’s Gorakshana Peta. He is survived by wife and children. His two sons and a daughter passed away some years ago.

Veerabhadra Rao had a distinguished career in journalism spanning over four decades, serving as a member of the Small and Medium Newspapers Association and as the Vice-President of the Rajahmundry Press Club. His father, Padala Ramarao, was a freedom fighter and a notable leader in the communist movement.

Padala made significant contributions towards erecting Alluri’s statue on the Godavari Bund and worked on initiatives to release special postal covers commemorating events related to Alluri’s struggles. His final rites were conducted at the Rotary Kailasabhumi in Innespeta. Former MLA Routhu Surya Prakasa Rao and other dignitaries expressed their condolences.