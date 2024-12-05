Paddy worth ₹2,100 crore procured from farmers

Vijayawada : Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar said that paddy worth Rs 2,100 crore was purchased from the farmers this kharif season and reiterated that the government would make payment to the farmers within 24 hours.

He said one lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased from Krishna district alone and farmers of Diviseema region need not worry about the procurement.

Manohar along with the Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad met the paddy farmers in Avanigadda on Wednesday and assured to resolve their problems. He said Avanigadda paddy farmers were facing some problem in sale of 1262 variety and assured them that clear instructions were given to procure the variety also.

Later, speaking to the media in Avanigadda, the Civil Supplies Minister said MSP will be given at any cost to the farmers. He said the Civil Supplies Department was extending support to the rice millers and the farmers.

He said paddy must be purchased from all six mandals of Avanigadda Assembly constituency. He said paddy worth Rs 2100 crore has been purchased in kharif season and Rs 2,050 crore was deposited into the bank accounts on a single day.

He made it clear that Ministers will conduct field visit and resolve the problems of the farmers. Manohar said the government accords top priority to farmers’ welfare and would address their problems promptly.

He pointed out that one lakh tonns of paddy was purchased from Krishna district alone. He said MSP of Rs 1,740 will be provided per quintal and the money will be deposited into the bank accounts of the farmers.

The Minister said paddy worth Rs 25.8 crore was purchased in Avanigadda region. He said paddy procurement was more this year compared to the last year.

The State government has been taking steps to continue paddy procurement. He warned that criminal cases would be booked on rice millers if they pay lesser price than the MSP announced by the government.

He said the government told the rice millers very clearly not to create problems to the farmers.