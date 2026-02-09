Pakala beach festival on Feb 14, 15

Singarayakonda: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy participated in a cleanliness drive alongside district collector P Raja Babu, AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satya, and AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, at Pakala Beach here on Sunday.

Speaking at the programme, the minister informed that the Pakala Beach Festival will be held on February 14-15, highlighting the beach’s development as one of the state’s 100 premier tourist destinations.

He said that the two-day beach festival will feature helicopter rides, boat rides, parasailing, beach volleyball, beach kabaddi, cultural programmes, and food stalls. He said that the beach now attracts visitors from across the district, with approximately 10,000 people visiting daily during the recent Sankranti festival.

He said that the safety measures include a baywatch tower that has helped achieve zero fatalities this year, making it one of the safest beaches in the region.

Collector Raja Babu emphasised that proper development and facilities encourage public visits.

He said that the curtain-raiser programmes would be held on February 9 in Ongole, with 2K runs scheduled for February 10 in the Kandukuru, Kanigiri, and Podili constituencies. He urged district residents to attend the festival with their families and enjoy the celebrations.