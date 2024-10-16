Palle Panduga: Rs 13.73 cr development works to be taken up

Guntur: Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi participated in ‘Palle Panduga’ celebrations held at Sekuru village of Chebrolu mandal in Ponnuru Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said the district administration will take development works at a cost of Rs 13.73 crore.

She along with Tenali sub-collector Sanjana Simha, MLA Dhulipala Narendra performed bhoomi puja to take up development works at Sekuru village.

She said they have taken up the development works which were identified in the grama sabhas and added that these works will be completed before the Sankranti festival. She further said that as part of this programme, they performed bhumi pooja to lay CC road at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

MLA Dhulipala Narendra Kumar assured the compensation to the farmers who suffered crop loss in the constituency. Chebrolu Tahsildar Srinivasa Sarma, MPDO Sujatha were present.