Pandal at Krosuru TDP office set on fire

Narasaraopet: A pandal in front of TDP office was set on fire in Krosuru of Palnadu district in the wee hours of Monday. A fire engine rushed to the spot and put out flames and brought the situation under control. Angered by the incident, the TDP activists rushed to the YSRCP office in Krosuru. As a result, tension prevailed in Krosuru.

Addressing the gathering, TDP candidate for Pedakurapadu constituency Bhashyam Praveen warned that they would not tolerate this kind of violence. He condemned the incident and demanded stern action against the accused who set the pandal on fire in front of TDP office. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were encouraging violence in the constituency.

Reacting on the comments, MLA and YSRCP candidate for Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency Namburu Sankara Rao said TDP leaders created disturbance in the peaceful constituency to gain political mileage in view of the ensuing elections. He alleged that the TDP leaders themselves set fire to the pandal to secure sympathy.

He recalled that when the YSRCP office was burnt in Dharanikota, two TDP activists were caught. He condemned the incident.