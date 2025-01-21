Paramour kills woman

SRIKAKULAM: Amarried woman was killed by her paramour at New Colony in Srikakulam city on Saturday night and it came to light on Monday.

According to details, the deceased woman was identified as Pujari Kalavathi (48) of Modalavalasa village in Ponduru mandal. Previously, she had been staying in DCCB Employees Colony in Srikakulam and later she had shifted to her native village Modalavalasa.

During her stay at the DCCB Employees Colony she was allegedly having an extra marital relationship with one Andluri Sarath of Srikakulam city who is doing generators sales and repairs business.

In this backdrop, Kalavathi met Sarath at the latter’s house at New Colony as per evidence available with the police based on CC cameras footage.

The accused Sarath fell in a debt trap and to overcome the same, he allegedly killed Kalavathi for her gold ornaments who wore the same while she reached his home.

Police took up investigation and Srikakulam DSP Ch Vivekananda took the accused Sarath into custody.

Police will carry out the probe to find out if Sarath alone killed the woman or committed the crime with the help of his friends.

SP K V Maheswara Reddy inspected the scene of offence and the clues team collected samples at the spot.