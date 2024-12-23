Visakhapatnam : It is time to share the exam mantra with Prime Minister Narendra Modi by taking part in the eighth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’.

The Prime Minister is set to boost confidence of students and help them beat the exam stress during the student interaction programme. Registrations for the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will continue till January 14, 2025. Interacting with students, the PM will encourage students to attain their academic goals and more importantly, celebrate life. Along with students, the Prime Minister will interact with parents and teachers as well.

The annual programme aims at reducing the exam stress among students. Students can take part in the interactive session with the PM by registering online.

Students get a chance to interact with the PM through the programme. Participants need to submit their entries by registering through online mode by clicking the link innovateindia1.mygov.in before 14th January. Students may register from their own mobile or mail.id or through the teacher’s mobile or email.id. As an exam warrior, students can share their study rituals, prep methods, planning and success mantra followed during exams. Write the tips, tricks, hacks in 300 words and submit them.