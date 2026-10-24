Paritala Sriram files nomination for Nallacheruvu ZPTC

Puttaparthi: In a surprising move, TDP Dharmavaram in-charge Paritala Sriram on Friday filed his nomination for ZPTC seat of Nallacheruvu of Kadiri constituency. He completed nomination process at Zilla Parishad office in Kothacheruvu, in a low-key manner, accompanied by Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad and TDP district president MS Raju.

Speaking after the submission, Paritala Sriram expressed confidence that TDP, BJP and Jana Sena alliance would secure a clean sweep across all municipal, ZPTC, and MPTC seats. He emphasized that the intimidation, threats, and acts of violence that characterised the previous administration’s tenure are no longer present, allowing for a free and fair nomination process and the election process under the current coalition government is proceeding peacefully. Sriram expressed confidence that, given the welfare initiatives and progress being implemented by the coalition government, public will certainly vote for their candidates and ensure their victory.