Paritala Sriram lashes former Dharmavaram MLA Suryanarayana

Dharmavaram TDP in-charge Paritala Sriram responds to former Dharmavaram MLA Varadapuram Suryanarayana's comments about the Paritala family and the TDP party. Sriram expresses extreme anger towards Suryanarayana's remarks and accuses him of causing harm to the party and its activists. He criticizes Suryanarayana for leaving the party and for allegedly covering the MLA for his own selfish reasons.

Sriram also mentions that former minister Shankar Narayana and Jana Sena leader Madhusudan Reddy left the party because of Suryanarayana. He further accuses Suryanarayana of making false claims about the party's works and bills, and warns him to stop speaking arrogantly and spreading untruthful words. Sriram concludes by stating that if he wins with a majority of one lakh votes in Dharmavaram, it would render others' votes insignificant, and he hopes that Suryanarayana and his followers will keep their mouths under control in the new year.

Sriram challenges Suryanarayana to apologize to the people of Dharmavaram, party activists, and leaders like Chandrababu and Lokesh if he wants to rejoin the party. Sriram also questions Suryanarayana's claims about the construction of a canal and the water supply to the Dharmavaram pond, suggesting that Suryanarayana's incompetence caused issues in those areas.

Furthermore, Sriram dismisses Suryanarayana's confidence in winning with a large majority in Dharmavaram and mocks his words, stating that people find them laughable. Sriram concludes by warning Suryanarayana and his followers to control their language and behavior in the upcoming new year.