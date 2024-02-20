Parliamentary Committee Lauds TTD's Effective Pilgrim Measures

TIRUMALA: The team of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs led by its Chairman Brijlal has lauded the effective pilgrim welfare and security measures taken up by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD).

During their two day visit to the pilgrim centre, the Parliamentary Committee was explained about the various socio-economic-religious activities taken up by TTD since its inception and progressive methodologies adopted in the last nine decades by the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy with the help of a 40-minute AV on TTD at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Tuesday.

Later sharing their experience to the media, the Committee Chairman said, it was a great experience to have the Darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. He also appreciated the effective pilgrim crowd management practices, sanitation, security measures, and Disaster Management Plan system adopted by TTD keeping in view the safety and security of its employees, pilgrims, and ecology.

The Committee members includes, Biplav Kumar Dev, Neeraj Sekhar, Dilip Ghosh, Dulalchandra Goswami, Raja Amareswara Naik, Dr Satyapal Singh, Dr Nishikant Dube and other officials from the department of Home Affairs.

JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Joint Collector Subham Bansal and SP Mallika Garg and other senior officers from TTD, district, police departments have also participated.