Parvathipuram MLA Vijaya Chandra hands over cheque to Atchutapuram SEZ victims

In a show of solidarity with the families affected by the tragic Atchutapuram SEZ accident, Parvathipuram MLA Vijaya Chandra visited the grieving family of Parthasarathy, a victim from Chalamvalasa village. During his visit, he extended his condolences and assured the family that the state government would provide full support in their time of need.

In a swift response to the accident, the state government has announced a substantial compensationpackage for the families of the victims, the MLA handed over the cheque of Rs. 1 crore to Parthasarathy family.

The MLA emphasized that this prompt action was in accordance with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's commitment to providing assistance within 24 hours of the unfortunate incident.