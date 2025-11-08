  • Menu
Passport services through mobile vans

Chirala: TheRegional Passport Office, Vijayawada, will provide passport services through mobile vans in Chirala and Ponnuru as part of the Ministry of External Affairs’ initiative to improve accessibility and last-mile delivery of passport services.

The Passport Seva Mobile Van will be stationed at Chirala on November 10 at Mahila Mandali, Gadiyaram Stambham to Railway Station Road, in front of Chirala Bus Stand. On November 11, services will be available at ZPHS Nidubrole, Island Centre, Ponnur.

Applicants must verify the required documents for both adults and minors before submitting online applications.

To book appointments, citizens should visit the Passport India website (www.passportindia.gov.in), submit applications under the NORMAL scheme, make online payments, and schedule appointments through the ‘Schedule Appointment’ page by selecting either ‘RPO Vijayawada, Chirala Mobile Van’ or ‘RPO Vijayawada, Ponnuru Mobile Van.’

