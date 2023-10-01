Patient interactive forum to raise awareness on IIH

Visakhapatnam: The neuro-ophthalmology team at L V Prasad Eye Institute’s GMR Varalakshmi campus here organised a patient interactive forum to raise awareness about Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (IIH) on Saturday.

Neuro-ophthalmologist of the institute Dr Virender Sachdeva said the IIH was becoming increasingly prevalent, particularly among women of childbearing age and individuals with obesity. In response to the rising incidence of IIH within the community, the institute was organising a patient education session to raise awareness about the disease and recommend suggestions to manage it.

Additionally, the eye institute aims to establish a patient discussion group for individuals with IIH, he added.

IIH Warriors India group platform would enable them to share their experiences and concerns with fellow patients and experts, fostering a supportive and informative community, Virender Sachdeva mentioned.

Experts stress on symptoms such as severe headaches, blurred vision and double vision, transient visual obscurations (TVOs-optic nerve disorder) and tinnitus (Ringing sound in the ears) to be watchful of.