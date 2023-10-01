Live
- Modi to visit Chittorgarh, Gwalior tomorrow, to dedicate projects worth over Rs 26,000 cr
- Turkey: Two officers injured in blast near parliament
- Chandrababu Naidu Deeksha in Jail. TDP cadre also to fast and light candles in the evening
- BJP chief in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti for 'Swacchta Abhiyan'
- BJP has done nothing to Telangana and will get big zero in polls
- Srikakulam: 200 students donate blood to mark Blood Donation Day
- PM Modi arrives Hyderabad, leaves to Mahabubnagar
- Rajnath leads cleanliness, plantation activities at Delhi Cantt
- Group 1: Revanth Reddy backs call for blockading highways
- Nara Lokesh to stage hunger strike protest in Delhi, Naidu to do in Rajahmundry jail
Just In
Patient interactive forum to raise awareness on IIH
Visakhapatnam: The neuro-ophthalmology team at L V Prasad Eye Institute’s GMR Varalakshmi campus here organised a patient interactive forum to raise awareness about Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (IIH) on Saturday.
Neuro-ophthalmologist of the institute Dr Virender Sachdeva said the IIH was becoming increasingly prevalent, particularly among women of childbearing age and individuals with obesity. In response to the rising incidence of IIH within the community, the institute was organising a patient education session to raise awareness about the disease and recommend suggestions to manage it.
Additionally, the eye institute aims to establish a patient discussion group for individuals with IIH, he added.
IIH Warriors India group platform would enable them to share their experiences and concerns with fellow patients and experts, fostering a supportive and informative community, Virender Sachdeva mentioned.
Experts stress on symptoms such as severe headaches, blurred vision and double vision, transient visual obscurations (TVOs-optic nerve disorder) and tinnitus (Ringing sound in the ears) to be watchful of.