Patient with multiple injuries cured with advanced treatment

Kurnool: Dr Visweswaran of Yashoda Hospital said that the pa-tient’s health has improved with advanced treatment.

He held a press conference at the Hospital in Kurnool city on Friday.

He said that Narasimhulu, a resident of Gonegandla in the district, met with a road accident in Pune last month. He was treated at a hospital in Kurnool. The patient, a civil engineer, suffered multiple major injuries in the accident. He was taken to Yashoda Hospital in Soma-jiguda in Hyderabad for better treatment.

At Yashoda Hospital, the patient was found to have in-juries to the liver, gallbladder, spleen, kidneys, ribs, chest wall, lung injury and left lower limb bone frac-ture. The patient was kept in the ICU under the super-vision of a multidisciplinary team at the hospital and was given better treatment. The patient was given extensive treatment for infections, pus, fracture fixation and was finally discharged, he said.