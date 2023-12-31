Pawan concludes 3-day tour to Kakinada

Kakinada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan gave a call to the party cadres to work in coordination with the TDP activists and ensure success of the candidates of the alliance in the ensuing elections.

Pawan concluded his three-day review meetings with the party leaders here on Saturday to arrive at a comprehensive assessment of the party’s situation in the erstwhile East Godavari district. Based on the review, the party will take a call on the seats it would prefer to contest in the polls in 2024.

On Saturday, senior TDP leaders of Kakinada district including Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Jyothula Nehru, Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao, SVSN Verma, Pilli Anantalakshmi and former Zilla Parishad chairman Jyotula Naveen met Pawan Kalyan on a courtesy visit. The TDP leaders held talks for a brief while with Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar.

Pawan assured that the party will stand by the families of the activists during their difficulties. He handed over insurance cheques worth Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 11 members of the party who died in different accidents.