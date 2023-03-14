Pawan deserves 'Oscar in politics', says Perni Nani

Tadepalli: Pawan Kalyan is qualified for an Oscar award if there is a political Oscar, said Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani while attacking Jana Sena chief for his alleged double-talk during the "weekend politics".

Addressing the media at the party headquarters at Tadepallion Monday, Nani sarcastically commented that Pawan wanted the unity of BCs and Kapus to change the government, probably to make TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu chief minister.

He said that it was Pawan who has been at the beck and call of Naidu since 2014 and it was Nadendla Manohar who has been at the beck and call of Pawan.

He asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only leader who has been striving for the welfare of the Kapu community. Recalling that Rs 30,000 crore has been spent for the welfare of Kapusin the last three years, he asserted that Kapus would certainly vote for only Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2024 and 2029 also.

Pawan gets angry if he is called 'adopted son' and 'package star' but keeps silence when a paper writes that Rs 1,000 crore has been offered to him by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for dividing votes to benefit Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

The former minister came down heavily on Jana Sena president for changing his tack from time to time. "He says that he had no caste but at the same time claims that his father was Kapu and mother Balija.

Pawan also claims that he studied one lakh books and quotes Ram Manohar Lohia on backward classes. Nobody knows where that book is," he said.

Nani ridiculed the party formation day celebrations of JanaSena which is conducted like a movie function.