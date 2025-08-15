Pawan Kalyan attends Independence Day Celebrations in Kakinada, hoists national flag

Kakinada witnessed vibrant Independence Day celebrations, highlighted by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan hoisting the national flag and saluting the nation. During the preceding parade, the Deputy CM received the salute, marking the occasion with significant pride.

In his address to the public, Pawan outlined various development and welfare initiatives currently being implemented across the state. He highlighted the Jaljeevan Mission, which aims to enhance water supply across five districts with a budget of ₹7,900 crore. Additionally, he mentioned that substantial development works worth ₹380 crore are scheduled for Pithapuram in 2024.

Pawan emphasised the importance of the coalition government remaining in power for a stable governance period of 15 years, asserting, “It is not our intention to merely enjoy being in office.”