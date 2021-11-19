Pawan Kalyan condemns alleged remarks on Chandrababu, says it's not good for politics

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has condemned the alleged remarks of dragging the family members of the leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu in the state assembly. He said that it is not good for the state as the culture would spread to future generations. He expressed his sorrow over the humiliation faced by Naidu.

The Jana Sena chief expressed concern over the language used in the meetings, TV debates and opined that it will send the wrong lesson to the people. He said people will not tolerate such filthy language.

The actor-turned-politician further recalled that he had responded the same way when the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was abused. He asserted that it is not good for the people who are in a high position to speak in such a manner.

Earlier in the day, the leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu broke down after facing humiliation from the YSRCP party members in the assembly and walked out of the house stating that he would return the house only as chief minister. However, the YSRCP clarified that they didn't make any remarks against the family members of Chandrababu.



